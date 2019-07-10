KYN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (Symbol: KYN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.83, changing hands as high as $15.94 per share. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KYN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KYN's low point in its 52 week range is $12.2585 per share, with $19.85 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $15.87.
