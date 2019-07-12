KWR Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/16/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/16/19, Quaker Chemical Corp. (Symbol: KWR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.385, payable on 7/31/19. As a percentage of KWR's recent stock price of $183.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KWR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KWR's low point in its 52 week range is $155.40 per share, with $224.30 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $183.08.

In Friday trading, Quaker Chemical Corp. shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »