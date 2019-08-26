Quantcast

Kuwait's ruler holds first public meetings after health issues

By Reuters

KUWAIT, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Kuwait's 90-year-old emir on Monday held his first public meetings since falling ill last week, sitting down with the crown prince, head of parliament and members of his cabinet, state news agency KUNA reported.

KUNA published pictures of Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah seated next to Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah and separately with various officials.

The emir's office said on Aug. 18 that Sheikh Sabah was in "good condition" after the news agency reported that he had suffered a health setback without providing details.





