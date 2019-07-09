Quantcast

Kuwait Petroleum hires NBK Capital to advise on $2 bln financing

By Reuters

KUWAIT, July 9 (Reuters) - Kuwait Petroleum Corp has hired NBK Capital to advise it on a financing of around $2 billion that is likely to come from Kuwaiti banks, two sources familiar with the matter said.

One of the sources said negotiations for the financing were in their early stages.

KPC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. NBK Capital declined to comment on the financing.

The firm's former chief executive, Nizar al-Adsani, said last year KPC was looking to spend $114 billion by 2023 and an additional $394 billion beyond that up to 2040.

The CEO of Kuwait'sWarba Bank, Shaheen Al-Ghanem, told Reuters last week that Warba Bank was competing to get a lead role in a 350 million Kuwaiti dinar loan for KPC.





