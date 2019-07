Shutterstock photo





DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Kuwait's gross domestic product grew 2.6% at constant prices in the first quarter of 2019 from a year earlier, according to Kuwait'sCentral Statistical Bureau.

Oil sector grew at 1.3% in the first quarter and non-oil sector expanded at 4.1%, the data showed.

OPEC-led production curbs have hit oil-related growth among Gulf energy producers this year.