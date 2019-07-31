Kuwait central bank decides to keep discount rate unchanged

Shutterstock photo





DUBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Kuwait's central bank said on Wednesday that it had decided to maintain its discount rate unchanged at its current level of 3%.

Earlier, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points.

