Kush is king: Sundial Growers prices upsized IPO at $13 midpoint

Sundial Growers, an early-stage Canadian cannabis producer, raised $143 million by offering 11 million shares at $13, the midpoint of the range of $12 to $14. The company had originally filed to offer 10 million shares.
Sundial Growers plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SNDL. Cowen, BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Barclays and CIBC acted as lead managers on the deal.
