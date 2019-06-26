Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. ( KLIC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KLIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that KLIC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.81, the dividend yield is 2.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KLIC was $21.81, representing a -23.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.69 and a 25.34% increase over the 52 week low of $17.40.

KLIC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Intel Corporation ( INTC ) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM ). KLIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.35. Zacks Investment Research reports KLIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -75.72%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

