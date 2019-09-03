Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019

Kronos Worldwide Inc ( KRO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KRO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.95, the dividend yield is 6.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRO was $10.95, representing a -45.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.19 and a 13.47% increase over the 52 week low of $9.65.

KRO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). KRO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1. Zacks Investment Research reports KRO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -48.02%, compared to an industry average of -12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KRO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KRO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KRO as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( DGRS )

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ( EES ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an decrease of -4.88% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KRO at 1.15%.