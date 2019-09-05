Kroger to sell its own plant-based meat products

Reuters





Sept 5 (Reuters) - Kroger Co on Thursday said it would launch its own line of meatless burger patties, as the supermarket chain tries to cater to a growing appetite for plant-based meat alternatives, made popular by Beyond Meat .

The supermarket chain, which was one of the first retailers to sell Beyond Meat's plant-based burgers, will sell the products under its "Simple Truth" brand and include deli meats, sour cream and queso.

Companies including Tyson Foods Inc and Perdue Foods are also rolling out products made of plant-based meat as vegan diets gain popularity.

Kroger's shares were up about 2% in afternoon trading.