Kroger Company (KR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Kroger Company ( KR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.07, the dividend yield is 2.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KR was $23.07, representing a -29.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.74 and a 11.45% increase over the 52 week low of $20.70.

KR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao ( CBD ) and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. ( GO ). KR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.28. Zacks Investment Research reports KR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.05%, compared to an industry average of -4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX ( FXG )

Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF ( PMR )

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF ( FTXD )

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF ( JHMS )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust Invesco ESG Re ( ESGL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMS with an increase of 6.66% over the last 100 days. FXG has the highest percent weighting of KR at 6.1%.