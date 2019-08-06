Krispy Kreme Reese’s Donuts: What to Know About the 2 New Flavors

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
Krispy Kreme Reese's Donuts are a thing now and they look delicious.
The Krispy Kreme Reese's Donuts are a special promotion from the chain that includes two new flavors. They are as follows.
- Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut - This is a chocolate Original Glazed doughnut filled with Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme, then dipped in chocolate fudge icing, and finally, hit with a Reese's peanut butter icing drizzle.
- Reese's Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut - This offer is a chocolate Original Glazed doughnut filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Kreme, then dipped in Reese's peanut butter icing and covered with a chocolate icing drizzle.
The two new Krispy Kreme Reese's Donuts are only available for a limited amount of time . Customers can purchase them individually or as a dozen. However, there's also a special two donut offer available as well. This mimics the Reese's Cup packaging and can include whatever mix of the two donuts that customers desire.
Here's how some Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to the new Krispy Kreme Reese's Donuts.
- "I almost chose sleep over gym today, but remembered I plan on eating Reese's Krispy Kreme donuts this week &##127849;&##127849;&##127849;."
- "I need the Reese's donut in New England… send help."
- "YUM, I could go for this unlike other weird flavors and foods like donut burgers or milkshake, banana flavored Oreos."
- "New Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Donuts are worth the wait."
- "I love Reese's and donuts but…This just ain't it."
