Krispy Kreme Reese's Donuts are a thing now and they look delicious.

The Krispy Kreme Reese's Donuts are a special promotion from the chain that includes two new flavors. They are as follows.

- This is a chocolate Original Glazed doughnut filled with Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme, then dipped in chocolate fudge icing, and finally, hit with a Reese's peanut butter icing drizzle. Reese's Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut - This offer is a chocolate Original Glazed doughnut filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Kreme, then dipped in Reese's peanut butter icing and covered with a chocolate icing drizzle.

The two new Krispy Kreme Reese's Donuts are only available for a limited amount of time . Customers can purchase them individually or as a dozen. However, there's also a special two donut offer available as well. This mimics the Reese's Cup packaging and can include whatever mix of the two donuts that customers desire.

Here's how some Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to the new Krispy Kreme Reese's Donuts.

"I almost chose sleep over gym today, but remembered I plan on eating Reese's Krispy Kreme donuts this week &##127849;&##127849;&##127849;."

"I need the Reese's donut in New England… send help."

"YUM, I could go for this unlike other weird flavors and foods like donut burgers or milkshake, banana flavored Oreos."

"New Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Donuts are worth the wait."

"I love Reese's and donuts but…This just ain't it."

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post Krispy Kreme Reese's Donuts: What to Know About the 2 New Flavors appeared first on InvestorPlace .