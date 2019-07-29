KRG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.75, changing hands as high as $15.86 per share. Kite Realty Group Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KRG's low point in its 52 week range is $13.66 per share, with $17.75 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $15.83.
