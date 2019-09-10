KRE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.60, changing hands as high as $53.12 per share. SPDR S&P Regional Banking shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KRE's low point in its 52 week range is $43.95 per share, with $63.66 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $52.92.
