Kratos and Comtech Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

By Brian Bolan,

Shutterstock photo

Brian Bolan is the Aggressive Growth Stock Strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he is giving you two more stocks for your aggressive growth stock radar screen.  First up is Kratos KTOS and Brian really likes what he sees with this stock.  He notes the valuation is moving to the upper end because the stock has run over the last few months.  Continued improvement in the margins and this stock's valuation will be more reasonable, but Brian sees it moving higher.  The next name Brian gives us is ComTech Telecom CMTL and just like KTOS, this is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) but has a more reasonable valuation.  Brian suggested that CMTL could get back to $40 a share, and with the stock trading below $30, that would be a strong return for your portfolio.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS): Free Stock Analysis Report

