Quantcast

Kraft, Mondelez to pay $16 million in wheat price manipulation case

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Thursday Kraft Heinz Co and Mondelez International Inc will pay $16 million in penalty regarding a wheat manipulation case that dates back to 2015.

Kraft Heinz, which was Kraft Foods until 2015, and Mondelez bought $90 million of December 2011 wheat futures, which gave the companies a dominant position in the market, even though they never intended to take possession of the grain CFTC said.

The move sent a false signal that the companies had demand for wheat and caused an artificial price that earned them more than $5 million in profits, CFTC said.

The trade commission said the companies' goal was to narrow the price spread between the December 2011 and deferred-month wheat futures contracts, causing the market to sell cash wheat to the companies at lower prices, while earning them a profit on their speculative futures positions.

Wheat futures and options traders had also accused the companies of illegally manipulating the grain's price at their expense.

The penalty is about three times the companies' alleged gain, the CFTC said in a statement





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: KHC ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar