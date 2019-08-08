Quantcast

Kraft Heinz reports 51% slump in first-half profit

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co's net income more than halved in the first half of the year as the packaged food maker booked a goodwill impairment charge in its delayed results.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell to $854 million, or 70 cents per share, in the six months ended June 29, from $1.76 billion, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier as it recorded a non-cash charge of $744 million.

Kraft Heinz's earnings report was delayed while it restated financial reports for a near three-year period after an internal investigation into lapses in procurement practices by some of its employees.





