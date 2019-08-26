Kraft Heinz names new CFO as Knopf departs

Reuters





Aug 26 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co on Monday named Paulo Basilio as chief financial officer in place of David Knopf, who will return to Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital as a partner.

Basilio is currently the chief business planning and development officer for the packaged food company and will take over from Sept. 1(graphic).

