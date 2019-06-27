Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $30.77, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had gained 7.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.19% in that time.

KHC will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect KHC to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.08 billion, down 3.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.81 per share and revenue of $25.85 billion, which would represent changes of -20.4% and -1.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KHC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% lower. KHC is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, KHC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.61.

Meanwhile, KHC's PEG ratio is currently 2.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.