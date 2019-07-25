Kraft Heinz (KHC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $31.55, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had gained 3.99% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KHC as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. On that day, KHC is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.64 billion, down 0.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $25.85 billion, which would represent changes of -20.68% and -1.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KHC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% lower within the past month. KHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KHC has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.47 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.49.

Investors should also note that KHC has a PEG ratio of 3.13 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.