Kraft Heinz (KHC) 1st-Half Earnings: What to Expect

Kraft Heinz (KHC) will report first-half fiscal 2019 earnings results before the opening bell Thursday. Long-suffering investors are hoping the company’s results and guidance can lay some execution fears to rest.

Known for iconic brands such as Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, Kool-Aid, Heinz Ketchup, Oscar Mayer, among others, the 150-year old company has been one of the worst performers in the packaged food industry over the past several years. KHC stock has fallen 27% year to date, compared with a 13% rise in the S&P 500 index. The company is struggling to adjust to the changing eating habits of consumers.

Consumers want more choices, including a turn to natural ingredients and homemade meals, which has pressured not only Kraft’s revenue and profits, but also that of the entire packaged food industry where weak revenue and slumping margins have become commonplace. In an effort to strengthen its balance sheet, the company has recently appointed a new chief executive officer. More optimistic about the new leadership, Wall Street estimates calls for the company to deliver potential earnings of $2.77 per share next year.

While the earnings forecast makes Kraft one of the cheapest stocks on the market, on Thursday the management must answer address how Kraft can return to innovation and, ultimately, growth. Analysts will also want some confirmation that the worst of the company’s cycle is behind it. For investors, however, with longer-term horizons and are looking for a contrarian play, Kraft Heinz pays a solid 5% dividend yield, which is more than twice the 2.00% average yield of the S&P 500 index. For that quality to matter, the management must convince investors to give them time to execute their turnaround plan.

For the quarter that ended June, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn 61 cents per share on revenue of $6.06 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 89 cents per share on revenue of $6.3 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to decline 21.5% year over year to $2.77 per share, while full-year revenue of $25.74 billion would decline 2% year over year.

The company’s last earnings report, released in February, was a disappointment. Not only did it include a dividend cut, Kraft also announced a $15.4 billion asset write-down tied to its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands. The company also disclosed that it was the subject of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission that predated its previous report in November. In other words, new CEO Miguel Patricio has tons of fixing to do.

On the bright side, much of the negativity is priced into the stock. The optimal selling period has already come and gone. And assuming there are no more shoes to drop on Thursday, Kraft may have finally bottomed. In that vein, analysts will focus on the company’s profit margins to gauge how management’s cost control efforts can offset weakened revenue. Likewise, I will listen for commentary regarding plans to reverse the company’s lost market share and ways management will allocate capital and evolve its brand portfolio.