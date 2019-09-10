KR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.43, changing hands as high as $25.57 per share. Kroger Co shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.70 per share, with $32.08 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $25.21.
