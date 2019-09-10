Quantcast

KR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.43, changing hands as high as $25.57 per share. Kroger Co shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KR shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Kroger Co 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, KR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.70 per share, with $32.08 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $25.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: KR


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?