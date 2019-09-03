Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019

Kosmos Energy Ltd. ( KOS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KOS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.32, the dividend yield is 2.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KOS was $6.32, representing a -35.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.75 and a 79.04% increase over the 52 week low of $3.53.

KOS is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). KOS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.03. Zacks Investment Research reports KOS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 119.86%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KOS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.