KOS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (Symbol: KOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.90, changing hands as high as $6.10 per share. Kosmos Energy Ltd shares are currently trading up about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KOS's low point in its 52 week range is $3.53 per share, with $9.75 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $6.02.
