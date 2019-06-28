Korn Ferry (KFY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2019

Korn Ferry ( KFY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KFY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that KFY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.45, the dividend yield is 1.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KFY was $39.45, representing a -42.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.98 and a 6.39% increase over the 52 week low of $37.08.

KFY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. ( PAYX ) and Rollins, Inc. ( ROL ). KFY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.8. Zacks Investment Research reports KFY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.34%, compared to an industry average of 3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KFY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.