Quantcast

Korean Air to suspend flights between S.Korea's Busan and Japan's Sapporo

By Reuters

Reuters


SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines will suspend its flights between the South Korean city of Busan and Japan'sSapporo from Sept. 3 because of falling demand as a result of a diplomatic row between the two countries, a spokesman said on Monday.

South Korea's top carrier is also considering cutting the number of flights between the two countries or shifting to smaller aircraft from mid-August, he said.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines will suspend its flights between the South Korean city of Busan and Japan'sSapporo from Sept. 3 because of falling demand as a result of a diplomatic row between the two countries, a spokesman said on Monday.

South Korea's top carrier is also considering cutting the number of flights between the two countries or shifting to smaller aircraft from mid-August, he said.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar