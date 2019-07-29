Korean Air to suspend flights between S.Korea's Busan and Japan's Sapporo

Reuters





SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines will suspend its flights between the South Korean city of Busan and Japan'sSapporo from Sept. 3 because of falling demand as a result of a diplomatic row between the two countries, a spokesman said on Monday.

South Korea's top carrier is also considering cutting the number of flights between the two countries or shifting to smaller aircraft from mid-August, he said.

