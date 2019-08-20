Kohl's misses quarterly same-store sales estimates

Shutterstock photo





Aug 20 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday as the department store chain struggled to draw in customers even as it invested heavily in brand partnerships, including one with Amazon.com Inc .

Net income fell to $241 million, or $1.51 per share, in the second-quarter ended Aug. 3 from $292 million, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier.

Sales at stores open for at least a year fell 2.90%. Analysts on average were expecting a drop of 2.50%, according IBES data from Refinitiv.