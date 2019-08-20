Quantcast

Kohl's misses quarterly same-store sales estimates

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 20 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday as the department store chain struggled to draw in customers even as it invested heavily in brand partnerships, including one with Amazon.com Inc .

Net income fell to $241 million, or $1.51 per share, in the second-quarter ended Aug. 3 from $292 million, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier.

Sales at stores open for at least a year fell 2.90%. Analysts on average were expecting a drop of 2.50%, according IBES data from Refinitiv.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , US Markets
Referenced Symbols: AMZN ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar