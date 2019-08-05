Kohl's (KSS) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kohl's (KSS) closed at $49.45, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.98% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 5.6% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KSS as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be August 20, 2019. On that day, KSS is projected to report earnings of $1.56 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.48 billion, down 1.9% from the year-ago period.

KSS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.31 per share and revenue of $19.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.18% and -1.47%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KSS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% lower within the past month. KSS is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note KSS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.46, so we one might conclude that KSS is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, KSS's PEG ratio is currently 0.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KSS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.