Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019

Kohl's Corporation ( KSS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KSS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KSS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.56, the dividend yield is 5.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KSS was $48.56, representing a -41.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.28 and a 12.07% increase over the 52 week low of $43.33.

KSS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. ( WMT ) and Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST ). KSS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.54. Zacks Investment Research reports KSS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.61%, compared to an industry average of -27.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KSS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KSS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KSS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF ( SPVM )

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF ( RNDV )

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX ( FXD )

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FTA )

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FAB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 1.39% over the last 100 days. SPVM has the highest percent weighting of KSS at 1.73%.