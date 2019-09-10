KOF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV (Symbol: KOF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.21, changing hands as high as $62.55 per share. Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KOF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KOF's low point in its 52 week range is $56.19 per share, with $69 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $62.13.
