Know Your Customer and Grow Your Industry

By Artak Hamazaspyan, CEO, Beaxy

Knowledge is power. It’s an ancient cliché, but its longevity suggests that it’s truth. Few in the cryptocurrency world would dispute the statement, nor would they disagree with its corollary, that anonymity — freedom from others’ knowledge — can also be power. “Anonymous” literally means “without a name,” and for many of the first cryptocurrency enthusiasts, transacting with a hash string instead of a name was fundamental to the digital assets’ appeal.

Success brings scrutiny, however, and in the past few years, regulators have arrived in force in the cryptocurrency industry. Implementing Know-Your-Customer and Anti-Money Laundering (KYC/AML) protocols remains controversial, but I believe that it’s necessary for the growth, security, and prestige of the industry I aim to serve.

Even if most people agree with the goals of KYC/AML, some continue to ask questions about its implementation. In the cryptocurrency community, the most common question is that of privacy. Does instituting KYC/AML inadvertently create a target for hackers or a venue for Orwellian surveillance?

Thankfully, the answer seems to be “no.”

As Bruce Silcoff of Shyft pointed out in Coindesk, the same cryptographic tools and decentralizing protocols that allow cryptocurrency to exist can also make any KYC/AML depository impenetrable to bad actors. The most trusted names in the industry, including Fidelity, have committed to monitoring.

That’s just as well, since regulators have begun mandating it: Consider the case of the two Japanese exchanges suspended for inadequate KYC.

Sometimes, controversies over KYC/AML rules are less about the rules themselves than they are about poor communications or bad customer service. In December 2017, for example, the exchange Poloniex promised that “legacy” account holders who joined before the implementation of mandatory KYC/AML would not suffer any lost functionality and that the company would provide legacies with firm dates for any forthcoming changes.

Unfortunately for the exchange and its users, the firm reneged on its promise. Even customers willing to accept the necessity of KYC/AML were frustrated and disappointed by its hasty implementation. If you have your customers’ personal information but don’t have a sense of their concerns, priorities, and sensitivities, can you really be said to “Know Your Customer”?

Forward-thinking new exchanges should adhere to guidelines from the day they go live; established exchanges that plan implementation should make their schedules, intentions, and requirements transparent to users.

I won’t deny that KYC/AML is a distressing topic for many in cryptocurrency. In the digital era, we all need to safeguard our personal data--a founding tenet of crypto. Though KYC/AML is relatively new to cryptocurrency, it’s long been standard practice for banks and other financial institutions, it has the support of the largest incumbents in cryptocurrency, and, thanks to modern technology, it’s safe.

There may be a slight tradeoff in true anonymity, but KYC/AML has the potential to massively expand the crypto ecosystems. There will soon be many more Customers to Know, and that’s a victory for everyone.