KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 25, 2019

KNOT Offshore Partners LP ( KNOP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KNOP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that KNOP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.21, the dividend yield is 10.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNOP was $20.21, representing a -11.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.75 and a 17.64% increase over the 52 week low of $17.18.

KNOP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Carnival Corporation ( CCL ). KNOP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.96. Zacks Investment Research reports KNOP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -19.92%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KNOP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KNOP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KNOP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ( MDIV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MDIV with an increase of 1.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KNOP at 0.98%.