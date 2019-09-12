Knoll, Inc. (KNL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Knoll, Inc. ( KNL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KNL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.89, the dividend yield is 2.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNL was $24.89, representing a -3.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.89 and a 58.33% increase over the 52 week low of $15.72.

KNL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. ( GWW ) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. ( HDS ). KNL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.72. Zacks Investment Research reports KNL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.27%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KNL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.