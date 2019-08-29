Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Knight Transportation, Inc. ( KNX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KNX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that KNX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.74, the dividend yield is .73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNX was $32.74, representing a -16.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.26 and a 40.7% increase over the 52 week low of $23.27.

KNX is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ( ZTO ). KNX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.43. Zacks Investment Research reports KNX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.36%, compared to an industry average of -1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KNX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KNX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KNX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX ( FXR )

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FNK ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXR with an decrease of -3.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KNX at 2%.