Knight-Swift (KNX) Surges: Stock Moves 6.3% Higher

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $29.55 to $33.75 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen seven negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Knight-Swift currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Price

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. price | Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may consider Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Is KNX going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.





This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>