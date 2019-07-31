Quantcast

Kloeckner & Co could play role in Thyssenkrupp restructuring

By Reuters

Reuters

Kloeckner & Co could play role in Thyssenkrupp restructuring


FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co is open to playing a role in the consolidation of Thyssenkrupp's materials trading division, including taking a minority stake, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We will always look at proposals," Gisbert Ruehl told journalists after presenting second-quarter results, adding nothing could be ruled out.

He still said that Kloeckner was no longer pursuing an acquisition of Thyssenkrupp Materials Services after Thyssenkrupp said in May it expected to keep a majority of the unit in the long-term.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar