Reuters

Kloeckner & Co could play role in Thyssenkrupp restructuring



FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co is open to playing a role in the consolidation of Thyssenkrupp's materials trading division, including taking a minority stake, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We will always look at proposals," Gisbert Ruehl told journalists after presenting second-quarter results, adding nothing could be ruled out.

He still said that Kloeckner was no longer pursuing an acquisition of Thyssenkrupp Materials Services after Thyssenkrupp said in May it expected to keep a majority of the unit in the long-term.