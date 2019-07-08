KLIC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.76, changing hands as low as $20.88 per share. Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KLIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KLIC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.4001 per share, with $28.69 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $21.38.
