KLA Corporation (KLAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

KLA Corporation ( KLAC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KLAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that KLAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $134.2, the dividend yield is 2.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KLAC was $134.2, representing a -6.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.95 and a 66.4% increase over the 52 week low of $80.65.

KLAC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. ( TEL ) and Western Digital Corporation ( WDC ). KLAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.54. Zacks Investment Research reports KLAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.33%, compared to an industry average of 5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KLAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KLAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have KLAC as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF ( FTXL )
  • First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Index Fund ( QTEC )
  • VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT )
  • First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF ( RDVY )
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF ( RYT ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYT with an increase of 2.07% over the last 100 days. FTXL has the highest percent weighting of KLAC at 4.61%.

