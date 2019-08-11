KKR to take majority stake in NVC Lighting's China business

Shutterstock photo





Aug 11 (Reuters) - KKR & Co Inc said on Sunday it would take a majority stake in NVC Lighting Holding Limited's China Lighting Business for a total equity value of about $794 million.

NVC Lighting will continue to own 30% of the China Lighting Business and receive a cash consideration through the joint venture with KKR, the U.S. private equity investor said.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





Aug 11 (Reuters) - KKR & Co Inc said on Sunday it would take a majority stake in NVC Lighting Holding Limited's China Lighting Business for a total equity value of about $794 million.

NVC Lighting will continue to own 30% of the China Lighting Business and receive a cash consideration through the joint venture with KKR, the U.S. private equity investor said.