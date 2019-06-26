KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. ( KREF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KREF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that KREF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.24, the dividend yield is 8.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KREF was $20.24, representing a -5.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.41 and a 9.17% increase over the 52 week low of $18.54.

KREF is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). KREF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.58. Zacks Investment Research reports KREF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -10.24%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KREF Dividend History page.