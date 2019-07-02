KKR puts fresh eyes on Japanese conglomerates

Reuters





By Alec Macfarlane

HONG KONG, July 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - An old story in Japan can now be seen with fresh eyes. Just two years after KKR took Hitachi Kokusai Electric private for $2.2 billion, the buyout shop is selling one of the company's two units for the same sum. For the country's many conglomerates that have been slow to offload unloved units, deals like this one reveal some of the missing value. It also could make things harder for eager bargain hunters.

The trend has been slow to materialise in the Land of the Rising Sun, however, with only a handful of carve-outs worth at least $1 billion in recent years. Hitachi Kokusai will fan the flames of private equity suitors. KKR bought the company in a contentious and fiendishly complex 2017 transaction. Assume it wrote a $750 million equity check to fund the deal, based on contemporaneous reports of the financing used. It is now selling the semiconductor-equipment manufacturing division to rival Applied Materials for $2.2 billion in cash. That suggests KKR will triple its money, and still own a 60% stake in Hitachi Kokusai's video-equipment business.

This kind of success could prove a double-edged sword. Under pressure from the company and activist investor Elliott Management, KKR was forced to sweeten its tender offer for Hitachi Kokusai Electric at least twice. And yet it still achieved a profitable outcome in a short span, suggesting the company was badly managed, poorly capitalised, sold too cheaply, or some combination of these factors.

Japanese boards, chief executives and shareholders will be just as interested in the Hitachi Kokusai outcome as private equity firms. Some conglomerates already have been pressing buyers for higher valuations for their outposts, buyout bosses said last week at an event in Tokyo. Kravis may have just made the next round of negotiations even tougher, or added another carve-out deterrent.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Applied Materials, which makes semiconductor-manufacturing equipment, said on July 1 it had agreed to buy rival Kokusai Electric from private equity firm KKR for $2.2 billion in cash.

- KKR took Hitachi Kokusai Electric private in 2017 in a $2.2 billion deal, when it was a listed subsidiary of Hitachi that housed both a semiconductor manufacturing equipment business and a video-equipment division. The latter remains jointly owned by KKR, Hitachi and Japan Industrial Partners. The original acquisition involved multiple steps, including buying a stake back from the parent company and a tender offer to public shareholders.

- Goldman Sachs advised Applied Materials on the deal.

