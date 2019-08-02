Quantcast

KKR nears 20% target for Axel Springer buyout

Reuters


FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - KKR's tender to buy out minority shareholders in German media group Axel Springer had received 19.2% in acceptances, the U.S. private equity investor said, putting it close to the 20% it needs by the deal's Friday deadline.

The move to take Axel Springer private involves KKR teaming up with Friede Springer, the 76-year-old widow of the company's founder, and CEO Mathias Doepfner. Friede Springer and Doepfner together control a stake of 45.4% in Springer. (nL8N23J0MV)

The buyout offer, at 63 euros per share, puts an equity value of 6.8 billion euros ($7.57 billion) on the business. That represents a 40% premium to the share price preceding the offer made on June 12.

The update was based on a cut-off time of 6 pm local time (1600 GMT) on Thursday. The offer runs until midnight on Friday.





