KKR in talks to sell majority stake in French call centre operator Webhelp

By Reuters

July 10 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc said on Wednesday it is in talks to sell a majority stake in French call centre business Webhelp to Belgian investment firm Groupe Bruxelles Lamber for on an enterprise value of 2.4 billion euros ($2.69 billion).

The buyout is expected to be backed with up to 1.2 billion euros of senior leveraged loans, which increases to around 1.4 billion euros, including undrawn facilities, LPC on Tuesday, citing banking sources (graphic).

KKR said it expects to complete the sale by the fourth quarter of 2019.

Webhelp's outsourced services include payment management, sales and marketing services.

Meanwhile, another private equity firm, Permira, is planning an initial public offering of German software company TeamViewer, which could value the company at up to 5 billion euros, a source told Reuters in May.

