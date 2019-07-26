KKR has 6.7% acceptances for Axel Springer buyout offer

Reuters





FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity investor KKR said on Friday its tender to buy out minority shareholders in Axel Springer had received acceptances on behalf of 6.7% of the shares in the German publisher.

KKR is teaming up to take Axel Springer private with Friede Springer, the 76-year-old widow of the company's founder, and CEO Mathias Doepfner. Between them the two control a stake of 45.4% in Springer.

The buyout offer, at 63 euros per share, puts an equity value of 6.8 billion euros ($7.57 billion) on the business. That represents a premium of 40% to market levels preceding the offer that was announced on June 12.

The offer to buy out minorities, made in concert with Springer's main shareholders, is subject to a 20% threshold and runs until Aug. 2.

KKR will publish daily updates on acceptances for the offer during its final week on the website of its.

($1 = 0.8984 euros)

