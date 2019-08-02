Quantcast

KKR has 19.2% acceptances for Springer buyout, close to 20% goal

By Reuters

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - KKR said its tender to buy out minority shareholders in Axel Springer had received 19.2% in acceptances, putting it close to the 20% it needs for the deal to succeed ahead of Friday's deadline.

The update was based on a cut-off time of 6 pm local time (1600 GMT) on Thursday. The offer runs until midnight on Friday.

