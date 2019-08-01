KKR has 15.5% acceptances for Springer buyout; closes in on 20% goal

Reuters





FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - KKR said on Thursday its tender to buy out minority shareholders in Axel Springer had received 15.5% in acceptances, bringing it closer to the 20% it needs for the deal to succeed ahead of Friday's deadline.

KKR is teaming up to take Axel Springer private with Friede Springer, the 76-year-old widow of the company's founder, and CEO Mathias Doepfner. Between them the two control a stake of 45.4% in Springer.

The buyout offer, at 63 euros per share, puts an equity value of 6.8 billion euros ($7.57 billion) on the business. That represents a premium of 40% to market levels preceding the offer when it was announced on June 12.

A source familiar with the matter said institutional investors had tendered the bulk of the shares by 6 pm (1600 GMT) on Wednesday, the cut-off point for the latest update. The offer expires at midnight local time on Friday.

