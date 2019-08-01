KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.75, the dividend yield is 1.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KKR was $26.75, representing a -6.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.73 and a 46.17% increase over the 52 week low of $18.30.

KKR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. ( AMP ). KKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.63. Zacks Investment Research reports KKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.57%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KKR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KKR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF ( PSP )

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF ( KCE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 7.85% over the last 100 days. PSP has the highest percent weighting of KKR at 4.14%.