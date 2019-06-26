Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ( KL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.81, the dividend yield is .37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KL was $42.81, representing a -2.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.04 and a 148.03% increase over the 52 week low of $17.26.

KL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) and Rio Tinto Plc ( RIO ). KL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.57. Zacks Investment Research reports KL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 52.21%, compared to an industry average of 16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund ( FCAN )

Innovator IBD 50 ETF ( FFTY )

US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF ( GOAU )

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF ( PIZ )

Sprott Gold Miners ETF ( SGDM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SGDM with an increase of 15.02% over the last 100 days. FCAN has the highest percent weighting of KL at 4.68%.