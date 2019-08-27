Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2019

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. ( KNSL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KNSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KNSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $94.83, the dividend yield is .34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNSL was $94.83, representing a -4.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.70 and a 88.38% increase over the 52 week low of $50.34.

KNSL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). KNSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.24. Zacks Investment Research reports KNSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 35.38%, compared to an industry average of 15.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KNSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.