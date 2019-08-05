Quantcast

Kinross' (KGC) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC delivered ne t earnings of $71.5 million or 6 cents per share in second-quarter 2019, up from $2.4 million or breakeven in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $79.6 million or 6 cents per share. Earnings beat beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents.

Revenues from metal sales rose 8.1% year over year to $837.8 million on the back of higher gold equivalent ounces sold. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $830.8 million.

Operational Performance

Attributable gold production and sales were 648,251 ounces and 636,035 ounces, up 7.7% and 8.3% year over year, respectively.  

Production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce fell 6.3% year over year to $426.1 in the quarter. All-in sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce sold declined 9.1% year over year to $925.

Margin per gold equivalent ounce sold was $644 in the second quarter, up 19.5% year over year.

Average realized gold prices amounted to $1,307 per ounce compared with $1,306 per ounce in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Review

Adjusted operating cash flow jumped 24.3% year over year in the second quarter to $287.7 million supported by higher margins. Cash and cash equivalents were $475.4 million, down 48.3% year over year.  

Long-term debt amounted to $1,891.2 million at the end of the second quarter. Notably, the company has no scheduled debt maturities due until 2021.

Capital expenditures rose nearly 12% year over year to $276.7 million in the second quarter.

Outlook

Kinross stated that it is on track to attain the gold production target of 2.5 million (+/- 5%) gold equivalent ounces in 2019 at production cost of sales of $730 (+/- 5%) per gold equivalent ounce. All-in sustaining cost is expected to be $995 (+/- 5%) per gold equivalent ounce.

Kinross continues to anticipate capital expenditures of $1,050 million (+/- 5%) for 2019.

Price Performance

Shares of Kinross have rallied 34% in the past year compared with the industry 's 37.9% surge.



Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Arconic Inc. (ARNC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSRM): Free Stock Analysis Report

