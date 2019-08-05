Kinross' (KGC) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC delivered ne t earnings of $71.5 million or 6 cents per share in second-quarter 2019, up from $2.4 million or breakeven in the year-ago quarter.
Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $79.6 million or 6 cents per share. Earnings beat beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents.
Revenues from metal sales rose 8.1% year over year to $837.8 million on the back of higher gold equivalent ounces sold. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $830.8 million.
Kinross Gold Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote
Operational Performance
Attributable gold production and sales were 648,251 ounces and 636,035 ounces, up 7.7% and 8.3% year over year, respectively.
Production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce fell 6.3% year over year to $426.1 in the quarter. All-in sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce sold declined 9.1% year over year to $925.
Margin per gold equivalent ounce sold was $644 in the second quarter, up 19.5% year over year.
Average realized gold prices amounted to $1,307 per ounce compared with $1,306 per ounce in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Review
Adjusted operating cash flow jumped 24.3% year over year in the second quarter to $287.7 million supported by higher margins. Cash and cash equivalents were $475.4 million, down 48.3% year over year.
Long-term debt amounted to $1,891.2 million at the end of the second quarter. Notably, the company has no scheduled debt maturities due until 2021.
Capital expenditures rose nearly 12% year over year to $276.7 million in the second quarter.
Outlook
Kinross stated that it is on track to attain the gold production target of 2.5 million (+/- 5%) gold equivalent ounces in 2019 at production cost of sales of $730 (+/- 5%) per gold equivalent ounce. All-in sustaining cost is expected to be $995 (+/- 5%) per gold equivalent ounce.
Kinross continues to anticipate capital expenditures of $1,050 million (+/- 5%) for 2019.
Price Performance
Shares of Kinross have rallied 34% in the past year compared with the industry 's 37.9% surge.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Kinross currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are SSR Mining Inc. SSRM , Alamos Gold Inc. AGI and Arconic Inc. ARNC , all sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
SSR Mining has an expected earnings growth rate of 134.8% for 2019. The company's shares have surged 58.7% in the past year.
Alamos Gold has projected earnings growth rate of 260% for the current year. The company's shares have gained 35.6% in a year's time.
Arconic has an estimated earnings growth rate of 38.2% for the current year. Its shares have moved up 12.2% in the past year.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): Free Stock Analysis Report Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): Free Stock Analysis Report Arconic Inc. (ARNC): Free Stock Analysis Report Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSRM): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here.